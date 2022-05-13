Base Protocol Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003423 BTC on major exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $486,434.11 and approximately $13,080.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,557.00 or 0.99968135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00105008 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

