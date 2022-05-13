Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($97.89) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.38 ($109.87).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €75.78 ($79.77) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €77.23 and a 200 day moving average of €86.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($71.14) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($105.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

