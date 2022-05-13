Beatrice Hollond Purchases 121 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £989.78 ($1,220.29).

LON FCIT opened at GBX 818 ($10.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 836.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 874.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 953 ($11.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

