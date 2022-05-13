Benchmark Lowers Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target to $9.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 361.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PCSA. Maxim Group began coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,918. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

