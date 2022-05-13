Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €36.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.87 ($86.18).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €33.09 ($34.83) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.10.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.