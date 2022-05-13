Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.