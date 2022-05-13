Berenberg Bank Increases Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 2,400

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,170 ($26.75) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAT. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($31.99) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.12) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,420 ($29.84) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,270 ($27.99).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,045 ($25.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.13. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,230 ($27.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,940.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,910.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 54 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other Rathbones Group news, insider Iain Cummings bought 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($24.77) per share, with a total value of £662.97 ($817.37).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

