Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 154 ($1.90) price objective on the stock.

LON CAPD opened at GBX 94.28 ($1.16) on Monday. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.50 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.85. The stock has a market cap of £179.97 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

