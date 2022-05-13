Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.43 ($23.61) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.04. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.