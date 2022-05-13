Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEMD. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £82.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.67. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.40 ($0.98).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Gem Diamonds’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gem Diamonds’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

