Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 12,236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,465,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,548,252. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

