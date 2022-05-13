Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,000 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the April 15th total of 12,236,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,844,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Beyond Commerce stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,465,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,548,252. Beyond Commerce has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Beyond Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beyond Commerce (BYOC)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.