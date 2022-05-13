B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

BGS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,225. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 195.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

