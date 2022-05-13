Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $34,196.34 and $21,068.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00537258 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,406.29 or 2.05563171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.