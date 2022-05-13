Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

BNOX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.56. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64.

Get Bionomics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 195,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Bionomics makes up approximately 1.9% of Light Sky Macro LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Light Sky Macro LP owned approximately 3.49% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionomics (BNOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.