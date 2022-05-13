Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.02.

BIR traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,983. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.36.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$289.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,000.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

