Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,815. The company has a market cap of C$429.56 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$7.61 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

