Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $328.27 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.74 or 0.00063394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $328.27 million and $10.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00320244 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00069289 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

