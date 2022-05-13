BlackHat Price Reaches $0.16 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 13% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $146,696.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,950% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

