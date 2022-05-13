Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 288,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Blucora has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.21). Blucora had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

