B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.14) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 605.67 ($7.47).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 462.30 ($5.70) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 448.40 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 536.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 578.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

