BMO Capital Markets Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$8.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.79.

CHE.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,606. The company has a market cap of C$810.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.63. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$8.40.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

