Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.8297 per share. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

