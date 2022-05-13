Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.41-$6.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.74 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Boot Barn also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of BOOT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.13. 7,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,465. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.99. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.78.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after buying an additional 238,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

