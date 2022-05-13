Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BLX. CSFB upped their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.31.

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,924. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$42.49.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

