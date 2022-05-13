Bounce Token Price Tops $25.78 on Exchanges (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (AUCTION) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $53.72 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token coin can now be bought for $25.78 or 0.00053840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.00536870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,117.00 or 2.03778158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

