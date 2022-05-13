Boyar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,256. The firm has a market cap of $813.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

