Boyar Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. 1,923,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,688. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.