Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 73,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,967,943. The company has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.