Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,202.27 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,579.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,740.59.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

