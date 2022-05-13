Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 4.7% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 465,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 204,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,065,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,377 shares of company stock valued at $26,030,156. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

AMP stock traded up $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 719,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

About Ameriprise Financial (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

