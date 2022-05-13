Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 460,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,285,000 after buying an additional 99,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. 21,440,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,454,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

