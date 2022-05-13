Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$200.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$205.21.

Boyd Group Services stock traded up C$8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$139.65. 50,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,103. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$129.79 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 91.81.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

