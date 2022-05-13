Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRAG stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

