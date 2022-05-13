Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of BRAG stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,903. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Bragg Gaming Group (Get Rating)
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
