Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BRBOF remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Brembo has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces braking systems and components under the Brembo Racing, AP Racing, and Marchesini brands for cars, motorbikes, and commercial and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs/Systems/Motorbikes and After Market/Performance Group segments.

