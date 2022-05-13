Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BRBOF remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Brembo has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.
Brembo Company Profile (Get Rating)
