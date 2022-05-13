Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Posts Earnings Results

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BRLT stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,537. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

