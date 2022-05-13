Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-4.67, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.Brink’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.50-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,391,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

