Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 35,583 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 838,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,667,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

