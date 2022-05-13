Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 0.9% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BR stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.48. 18,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,068. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

