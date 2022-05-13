Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to announce $64.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.74 million. Cryoport reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $259.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $264.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.48 million, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $338.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,629. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $102,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cryoport by 119.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,115,000 after acquiring an additional 516,197 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after acquiring an additional 374,045 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the period.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

