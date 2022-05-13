Brokerages Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. EPR Properties reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

EPR traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,789. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 27.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

