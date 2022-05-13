Brokerages Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Points.com posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PCOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. 203,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.88 million, a P/E ratio of -798.33 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

