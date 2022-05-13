Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

SUM traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $26.03. 861,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,072. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

