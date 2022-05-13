Brokerages Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of BLRX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 313,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,475. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLineRx by 212.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

