Brokerages Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNE. StockNews.com downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaSpine (SPNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.