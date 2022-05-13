Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Price Target at $7.67

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

