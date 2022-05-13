Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $52.33

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,023. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,181,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,957,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 40,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.