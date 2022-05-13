Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $11.58

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 2,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $397.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

