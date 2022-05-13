Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $18.43

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

