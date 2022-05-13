Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $18.43

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

JRONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($18.95) to €18.10 ($19.05) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($17.37) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.26) to €19.20 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.