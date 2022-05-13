Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $43.54

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,363,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

