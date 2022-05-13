Brokerages Set The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $62.67

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

